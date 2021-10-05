Watch Live: Scott media briefing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Education officials are expected to further outline plans for their “Test to Stay” program, which is aimed at having as few students quarantine and miss school as possible. Under the plan released on Friday, unvaccinated students deemed a close contact will have to take a rapid-antigen test before school for a week after exposure. Kids who don’t participate will have to stay home.

Officials are also expected to address the latest modeling forecasts. Daily case counts have trended downward over the past two weeks after September’s spike but hospitalizations and deaths remain high. Last month’s death toll of 42 was the second-highest over the course of the pandemic. Last December’s total of 75 deaths remains the highest.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 192 new coronavirus cases for a total of 34,411. There have been a total of 323 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.5%. A total of 487,006 people have been tested, and 29,466 have recovered.

