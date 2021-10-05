BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gloomy stretch of weather across the area, but that stretch is finally coming to an end. Clouds remain in place through Tuesday evening, but gradual clearing will take place over the course of the night. By Wednesday morning, we will have a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog, especially in fog-prone valleys. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s across the state early Wednesday morning.

Fog will dissipate through the morning hours with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Expect highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. High pressure will be in control through the end of the work week, where we will continue to see above average temperatures and dry conditions across the area.

The best days to look at leaves this week will be the next few days. Many spots are now at or approaching peak. The best colors currently reside in areas like the NEK, Green Mountains, White Mountains and Adirondacks.

This weekend’s forecast is still a bit iffy. We’re tracking the potential for a back-door cold front that would sneak in from the east, bringing us slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. Stay tuned as we iron out the details over the next few days. Generally warmer than normal temperatures are expected through the next week.

