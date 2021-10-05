Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gloomy stretch of weather across the area, but that stretch is finally coming to an end. Clouds remain in place through Tuesday evening, but gradual clearing will take place over the course of the night. By Wednesday morning, we will have a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog, especially in fog-prone valleys. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s across the state early Wednesday morning.

Fog will dissipate through the morning hours with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Expect highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. High pressure will be in control through the end of the work week, where we will continue to see above average temperatures and dry conditions across the area.

The best days to look at leaves this week will be the next few days. Many spots are now at or approaching peak. The best colors currently reside in areas like the NEK, Green Mountains, White Mountains and Adirondacks.

This weekend’s forecast is still a bit iffy. We’re tracking the potential for a back-door cold front that would sneak in from the east, bringing us slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. Stay tuned as we iron out the details over the next few days. Generally warmer than normal temperatures are expected through the next week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast