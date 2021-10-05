Advertisement

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We just can’t seem to shake this wet, dreary weather that has been plaguing us the last several days. But a big change in the weather pattern is near. Today will be the transition day.

There will still be some lingering showers in the morning, mainly in our central and southern counties. But the system that has been bringing us all this wet, cloudy, cool weather will finally be moving out late in the day. There may be some clearing by late afternoon in our far northern areas, and there may actually be a ray or two of sunshine before the sun sets.

It will clear out overnight and some fog will form. Once that fog burns off early Wednesday, we’ll finally get to enjoy the sunshine again, and that will warm us up to above normal temperatures. This will be the start of a nice stretch of fall weather that will last through the end of the week.

The weekend is looking okay, but certainly not perfect. A weak “back-door” cold front will be trying to push in from the east on Saturday. That will bring a few more clouds, and maybe even a bit of drizzle, especially the farther east you are. Otherwise there will still be some sunshine. There will be a little better bet for showers on Sunday into Monday.

Try to get outside as often as possible over the next few days and take MAX Advantage of this great fall weather to enjoy the increasingly colorful foliage! -Gary

