Advertisement

Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Cole, beat Yanks 6-2 in AL wild card

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League...
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 in the AL wild-card game.

Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning for Boston. The Red Sox will play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-five Division Series starting Thursday night in Florida.

A year after baseball took its postseason into neutral site bubbles to protect against the pandemic, a sellout crowd of 38,324 filled Fenway Park to rekindle one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries. They saw Boston beat New York in the postseason for the third straight time.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
Kinney Drug suspect
Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery
DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Delta wave appears to be receding in Vermont
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex
Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash

Latest News

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Dale Holloway/File
Man in NH church shooting case plans to use insanity defense
New York’s Clinton County sees nearly 1,000 COVID cases in September
The Clinton County Health Department found that nearly 1,000 people tested positive just last...
Clinton County, NY sees nearly 1,000 cases last month