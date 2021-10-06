Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Cole, beat Yanks 6-2 in AL wild card

BOSTON (AP) - Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 in the AL wild-card game.

Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning for Boston. The Red Sox will play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-five Division Series starting Thursday night in Florida.

A year after baseball took its postseason into neutral site bubbles to protect against the pandemic, a sellout crowd of 38,324 filled Fenway Park to rekindle one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries. They saw Boston beat New York in the postseason for the third straight time.

