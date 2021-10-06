Advertisement

Burlington School District to prioritize equity in budget

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District has a new budgeting process for next school year and this time it priorities equity.

The principals and schools will now have control over how money is spent. Each school will get a ‘RISE’ that stands for “Recognizing Injustice and Seeking Equity”

We’re told resources will be distributed based on enrollment and need.

Executive Director of Finance and Operations says the district will use COVID-19 relief funds to help meet the equity goals, so the new model won’t impact taxpayers.

