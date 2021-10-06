Clinton County, NY, sees nearly 1,000 COVID cases in Sept.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York health leaders are digging through the positive COVID cases in September.

The Clinton County Health Department found that nearly 1,000 people tested positive just last month.

Of those cases, 25 percent were K-12 students, faculty and staff.

Only two percent of breakthrough cases were hospitalized. 64 percent of the people who tested positive weren’t vaccinated.

