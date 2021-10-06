Advertisement

Conservation group visits Vt. on biodiversity ‘expedition’

NatureServe's officials meet with Vermont wildlife managers and biologists in Colchester...
NatureServe's officials meet with Vermont wildlife managers and biologists in Colchester Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake sturgeon, tiger beetles, and floodplain forests are some highlights of a Vermont visit Wednesday by a national conservation organization.

The nonprofit NatureServe helps coordinate Natural Heritage Network programs in Vermont and across the continent by gathering data about imperiled species and showcasing how to “sustain biodiversity through technology, collaborative science, and local expertise.” The group visited Delta Park in Colchester Wednesday as the 17th stop in The NatureServe Network Van Tour.

NaturServe CEO Sean O’Brien says he’s in town to understand how Vermont is protecting its wildlife and what threats they face in doing so. “We’re trying to highlight what are the really interesting species and what are the endangered species all over the continent, and of course Vermont is a great example of success stories in protecting species. And we’re also going to learn today about some species that are in peril,” he said.

“It’s really to showcase some of our important rare species, rare plants, rare animals such as the lake sturgeon. In the lake there’s a teeny little insect called the tiger beetle that’s quite rare that’s on the beach,” said Everett Marshall with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, who was among biologists and wildlife managers gathering to discuss rare species and floodplain forests with O’Brien.

The experts will also be stopping in Smuggler’s Notch to showcase even more of Vermont’s wildlife to this national organization.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
Kinney Drug suspect
Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery
DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Delta wave appears to be receding in Vermont
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

pavilion
Vt. lawmakers skirmish with Scott over ‘cancel Christmas’ barb
File photo
Vt. lawmakers skirmish with Scott over ‘cancel Christmas’ barb
services
Addiction services stretched thin as substance abuse soars in Burlington
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler has stepped down as chairperson of the House Finance and...
NH legislator leaves panel leadership over false COVID claims