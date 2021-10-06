Advertisement

Historic locomotive finds new home in Lyon Mountain

Historic locomotive finds new home in Lyon Mountain, N.Y.
Historic locomotive finds new home in Lyon Mountain, N.Y.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYON MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A historic north country train has a new home in Lyon Mountain, New York.

The 1920s era gas-powered train was used around the region to move rail cars through the mines. The locomotive was housed at the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum in Plattsburgh until that closed down in 2018. Since then, the museum has looked to rehome its exhibits and the train found a home 30 minutes away at Lyon <ountain.

It took all day to move the locomotive to its current spot outside the Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum.

“We are a railroad museum. It was used to draw ore, so it fits. It’s going to have great educational value as far as explaining the process. It gives us a prop to use when we are talking about how the process was put together and mining ore and shipping ore and then finishing ore,” said the museum’s Bill LaDuke.

He says they hope the new piece of north country history will encourage people to learn more about the region’s mining roots.

