How to take part in Energy Efficiency Day

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, a national effort to raise awareness about the role energy efficiency plays in helping consumers save money and protect the environment.

“Buttoning up” leaky homes has been a focus for years in Vermont and Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility, says those steps help combat some of the state’s largest energy challenges and save you money.

“We have a lot of leaky homes and air escapes and your heating your home more than you need to, so that’s our biggest challenge as it relates to efficiency. But also just things like leaving lights on, leaving appliances on. Over time those things begin to add up and before you know it, you’re spending more money on things than you might need to,” said Carol Weston with Efficiency Vermont.

Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to encourage people to take a few simple steps to begin reduce their carbon footprint.

