Howard Center to launch mobile opioid response effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center will be rolling out a mobile response clinic to help residents in rural areas access treatment for opioid use disorder.

The federal grant is aimed at getting service to the rural areas of Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties. Residents in these areas have more trouble accessing care due to the distance to the center’s current sites, along with other barriers.

The center hopes that this clinic can bring resources such as syringe exchange, fentanyl testing strips, and access to methadone to these communities.

“Being able to go to clients’ homes or being able to set up in communities where we can easily accessible treatment for some of these other services is critical especially now with the pandemic being able to go to people is key,” said the center’s Dan Hall.

The mobile outreach services are expected to launch in mid-2022.

