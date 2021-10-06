Advertisement

Howard Center to launch mobile opioid response effort

The Howard Center will be rolling out a mobile response clinic to help residents in rural areas...
The Howard Center will be rolling out a mobile response clinic to help residents in rural areas access treatment for opioid use disorder.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center will be rolling out a mobile response clinic to help residents in rural areas access treatment for opioid use disorder.

The federal grant is aimed at getting service to the rural areas of Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties. Residents in these areas have more trouble accessing care due to the distance to the center’s current sites, along with other barriers.

The center hopes that this clinic can bring resources such as syringe exchange, fentanyl testing strips, and access to methadone to these communities.

“Being able to go to clients’ homes or being able to set up in communities where we can easily accessible treatment for some of these other services is critical especially now with the pandemic being able to go to people is key,” said the center’s Dan Hall.

The mobile outreach services are expected to launch in mid-2022.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
Kinney Drug suspect
Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery
DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Delta wave appears to be receding in Vermont
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

The North Country currently has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York.
North Country sees highest COVID positivity rate in New York
Giovanni Joseph
New York man faces bank fraud, mail theft charges in Vermont
Historic locomotive finds new home in Lyon Mountain, N.Y.
Historic locomotive finds new home in Lyon Mountain
File photo
How to take part in Energy Efficiency Day