Local departments participate in National Fire Prevention Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire departments across our region are highlighting National Fire Prevention Week.
In New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu joined firefighters in reminding people of the steps to keep their families safe.
That includes checking smoke detectors, making and emergency plan and being prepared.
Other departments in Vermont have been visiting schools and discussing fire safety.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.