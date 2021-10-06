Advertisement

Man in NH church shooting case plans to use insanity defense

Dale Holloway/File
Dale Holloway/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding in Pelham has told a judge he plans to use an insanity defense.

The state has requested proof ahead of that defense for Dale Holloway, who is acting as his own attorney. Holloway, who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a previous lawyer and started serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year prison sentence, is asking for more time to prepare his case. He also has filed a motion for a change of venue.

Holloway’s trial is tentatively scheduled for February 2022. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges in the wedding shooting.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMUR-TV.)

