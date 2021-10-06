Advertisement

More than 5,000 pounds of lobster meat subject to recall

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) - A Maine lobster company is recalling more than 5,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of potential contamination with bacteria.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Greenhead Lobster Products made the recall due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in humans. The agency says the products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and were then distributed nationwide through wholesale.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled lobster meat.

Click here for details on the recall and affected products.

