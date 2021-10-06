The National Clean Energy Groups releases annual energy efficient jobs report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Clean Energy Groups released their 5th annual energy efficiency jobs in America report, Tuesday.

The report shows more than 2.1 million Americans now work in energy efficient jobs in the United States, which is more than any other sector of the U.S. energy industry, including oil, gas, and coal. But jobs haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

With over 2 million Americans in energy efficiency jobs, according to the report, it increased over 8,000 from last year.

Congressman Peter Welch says he’s glad to see so many Americans working in the energy efficiency workforce.



“We could reduce our carbon emissions by half just through efficiency alone, so doing that is worth having policies in place at the federal level that make it possible for folks back home to implement those policies and make a real world difference in their local economy” says Welch.



In Vermont, 100% of counties have workers in the energy efficiency field with 1.5 thousand energy efficiency businesses.

Vermont ranks 41st in the country for the amount of energy efficiency jobs.



