New UVM medical students poised to receive white coats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors will receive their white coats on Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual tradition where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Embarking on this already difficult journey during a pandemic is no small feat. Our Melissa Cooney checked in with first-year students we first met in August to see how they are doing.

“In my case, at least it made me more committed to want to come to help people, because we all saw how much help people needed,” said Justin Henningsen, a first-year UVM medical student who switched careers after being a biology professor. He applied for medical school in the summer of 2020, in the thick of the pandemic and before COVID vaccines were available.

“The class of 2025 is a special medical school class. If you think about it, not for 100 years have students applied for medical school in the middle of the pandemic,” said Dr. Richard Page, dean of the medical school. He’s gearing up for the annual white coat ceremony on Friday, which symbolizes the student’s commitment to the profession. “Last year, we had to do it virtually. Part of the ceremony is a professor or even a loved one -- if they’re a physician -- put the white coat on the student. Last year, the students did their own.”

Students say they feel the importance of pursuing this profession at this time in history, where medical mistrust and misinformation can spread like wildfire. “I struggle with it a lot because I am in medical school. I think the larger issue is not so much science but a general mistrust we have in society,” said Gabriela Sarriera Valentin, a first-year medical student.

Dr. Mariah McNamara, the interim assistant dean of students, says it’s a vital time to be learning. “Not only about the biology of the virus and the path of physiology but they’re also learning about the social determinants of health, and this has been a really important and educational time for the students,” she said.

At a time where there aren’t enough physicians, McNamara says she’s thrilled to push through a full class of 124 students to receive their white coats. “It is really important that we continue to train full classes of medical students to go out and to be the physicians for our communities,” she said.

“In the middle of a pandemic, they decided to become physicians. They ran towards the fire instead of away from the fire,” Page said.

The annual rite of passage will be held at the Ira Allen Auditorium on Friday, where these students will be recongizied for their commitment to practice medicine with dignity.

