New York man faces bank fraud, mail theft charges in Vermont

Giovanni Joseph
Giovanni Joseph(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man faces charges for allegedly stealing checks from the mail and trying to deposit them at Vermont banks.

Federal officials say Giovanni Joseph, 34, of Dix Hills, New York, got about $2,600 from that bank fraud scheme.

Joseph pleaded not guilty Wednesday to bank fraud and mail theft charges. He was ordered held.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

