NH legislator leaves panel leadership over false COVID claims

New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler has stepped down as chairperson of the House Finance and...
New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler has stepped down as chairperson of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees after Gov. Chris Sununu complained he was spreading COVID-19 misinformation.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler has stepped down as chairperson of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees after Gov. Chris Sununu complained he was spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

House Speaker Sherman Packard said Wednesday the two decided it would be best for the fellow Republican to step aside.

A Democratic lawmaker had complained Weyler shared a report that included claims that the vaccine contained live creatures with tentacles and technology to control thoughts.

Weyler said he meant to share only part of the report and didn’t read the rest.

Packard named Republican Rep. Karen Umberger, of Kearsarge, as Weyler’s replacement.

