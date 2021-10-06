Advertisement

People rally in Essex Junction following school board meeting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Essex Junction village members want the conversation about racial equity to continue. This comes after an Essex-Westford School Board meeting over Black Lives Matter flags.

About 30 people were on the village sidewalks Tuesday. People at the rally tell WCAX that comments during the district meeting were inappropriate.

They say their goal now is to show their support for the students.

“I think I have a responsibility as a parent to show my children that’s not how we behave, that’s not what we do, and that’s not who this community is. This is a village, it takes a village, and we need everyone in the community to feel safe,” said Kelly Adams, an EWSD parent.

“Positive change never happens by itself. It’s only when people get together and work to bring about positive change. I tried to set an example when I was teaching and I still try to set an example today,” said Brian Walsh, a retired teacher in the district.

A handful of people say hopefully going forward, these conversations can be more respectful of the BIPOC community.

