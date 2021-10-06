Advertisement

Police warn high-risk sex offender set to be released in Chittenden County

Craig Yandow
Craig Yandow(Courtesy: Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender will be released in Chittenden County next week, and he won’t be supervised by Corrections because he served his maximum sentence.

Craig Yandow went to prison in 1997 for aggravated sexual assault. The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says he attacked a woman walking through Burlington, chasing her and dragging her from the street, and then sexually assaulting her. She was seriously injured.

Corrections officials say Yandow declined to participate in sex offender treatment in prison. They have designated him as a high-risk sex offender with a moderate to high risk of committing another crime.

They say if Yandow were to re-offend, his victims would likely be women.

Yandow, now 51, is expected to live in Essex.

The Essex Police Department and Essex Community Justice Center will host a virtual public meeting Friday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m., to answer questions from the community.

Meeting Information:

Friday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Via Microsoft Teams

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjRhZWRhNDMtY2IwNi00MDFlLWEyN2QtMTJjNTRiMjIzMjI3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ecf8d528-f923-4497-9342-6544108d0637%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22bb04a4b4-f6df-4f8f-8096-a0f9dd013bca%22%7d

Or call in (audio only)

+1 802-377-3784,,499960612# United States, Middlebury

Phone Conference ID: 499 960 612#

Those with questions about access to this meeting before it starts, can email epd.info@essex.org or call 802-878-1335.

Essex police say they will record the meeting for anyone who misses it and post the link on their website afterward.

