Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The receiver overseeing the Jay Peak ski area after the former owner was accused of fraud says sale discussions have been taking place with several interested parties this year.

Attempts to sell the resort were halted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Receiver Michael Golderg filed the ninth interim report in federal court in Florida on Friday about the Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts. The report says drafts of asset purchase agreements have been exchanged with several interested buyers.

The report also states that the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border during the pandemic has hurt over 50% of both resorts’ business.

