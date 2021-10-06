Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

The receiver overseeing the Jay Peak ski area after the former owner was accused of fraud says sale discussions have been taking place with several interested parties this year.

Attempts to sell the resort were halted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Receiver Michael Golderg filed the ninth interim report in federal court in Florida on Friday about the Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts. The report says drafts of asset purchase agreements have been exchanged with several interested buyers.

The report also states that the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border during the pandemic has hurt over 50% of both resorts’ business.

Related Stories:

Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI

Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con

Documents: Stenger knew more about Kingdom Con than he admitted

Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud

Proceeds from Quiros’ settlement aim to help Newport recover

Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con

Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)