Sanders says most dems support ‘build back better’ bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) Senate lawmakers have reached a deal to temporarily avoid breaching the debt ceiling.

The Senate has gone into recess so lawmakers can discuss the proposal, delaying a procedural vote on a House-passed bill to suspend the debt cap. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is enlisting top business leaders to help push for immediately suspending the debt limit.

It comes as Democrats continue to wrangle over the final price tag of the president’s “build back better” bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, says $3.5 trillion is too much. “I don’t believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society. I think that we should still be a compassionate, rewarding society. I think that fares best for all of us but compassion means taking care of those who can’t take care of themselves,” he said. Manchin says he wants the price tag cut in half. The president has countered at roughly $2 trillion.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, says the bill has a lot of support among Democrats. “48 out of 50 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus support the bill and 210 members -- about 96% of the House Democratic Caucus -- support the bill. And by the way, the President of the United States,” he said.

A new poll shows 57% of those surveyed say they support the social spending bill, even at the $3.5 trillion price tag.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

