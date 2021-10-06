Advertisement

Senator Leahy and others reintroduce voting rights act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says the rest of the country can learn from Vermont when it comes to voting rights.

Leahy and 48 other senators reintroduced legislation to restore the voting rights act and stop voter suppression. The act would restore early voting, mail in voting and all other initiatives for eligible voters. Back in 2013 the bill was denied by the Supreme Court ruling called Shelby County vs. Holder. Now, Leahy and other democrats want that oversight reinstated.

“Today 10′s of thousands of Americans are being disenfranchised under the guidance of state law. And its no conscience that certain communities consistently bare the brunt of these suppression schemes across the country.”

Leahy reintroduced the bill before congress in 2020 to be renamed the after the late Congressman John Lewis, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

