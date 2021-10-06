Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife works on updating endangered list

Montpelier, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department spoke with the community about changes to the endangered and threatened species list.

Some species are being added to the list and others taken off.

The department says there is some encouraging news as several things are coming off that endangered or threatened list.

Those include a plant, the Canada Black Snakeroot, and the Bald Eagle.

The Bald Eagle has actually been on that list since 1972 and has seen a steady growth in population since 2006. In 2020, there were 64 nestlings, so that population has had an upward trend.

At the same time things are also being added to the endangered and threatened list.

Species like the American Bumblebee, Eastern Meadowlark, and a few species of plants.

“We’re really looking at what is the intrinsic value of keeping that creature or plant on the landscape and not losing it,” said Mark Ferguson, a wildlife biologist for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. “So overtime, if we can continue to get it back it will continue to form it’s important role in the ecosystem as part of that ecosystem.”

This new list will also designate critical habitats in areas like Aeolus Cave and beaches where Spiny Softshell Turtles are. This will protect species living in those places since they would otherwise have nowhere to go.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for public comment on these changes until October 13th.

You can see a list of full recommended changes and learn how to submit comments on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.