Vermont pauses plan to consider 19-year-olds as juveniles

Vermont is planning to halt legislation that would change the way the state’s criminal justice...
Vermont is planning to halt legislation that would change the way the state’s criminal justice system handles 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders because state officials said some young offenders are too dangerous to be treated as juveniles.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is planning to halt legislation that would change the way the state’s criminal justice system handles 18- and 19-year-old criminal offenders because state officials said some young offenders are too dangerous to be treated as juveniles.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the state became the first in the U.S. last year when it passed the law known as Raise the Age, which treats 18-year-olds as juvenile offenders instead of adults.

But Gov. Phil Scott’s administration said it has its concerns with the law including 19-year-olds.

The administration also said it wants to reform the state’s youth offender program.

