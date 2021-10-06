Advertisement

Vt. school kids tasked with naming VTrans plow fleet

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re not too far from seeing the snow fly and VTrans plows hitting the roads. And soon those big orange plow trucks will sport distinctive names of their own.

Elementary schools across the state are being invited this month to submit names for the 250 snowplows in the state. The agency is hoping to match every participating school with a plow.

VTrans’ Todd Law says they got a lot of inquiries from the public last winter about whether they’d consider naming their plows. and now, local kids will have the chance to do just that. The idea comes from Scotland, where the concept went viral last year after the public named their plows.

Schools have until October 22nd to submit their names -- one per school. Every name will be accepted, as long as it’s appropriate.

Elissa Borden spoke with VTrans’ Todd Law about the “Name A Plow” program.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
Kinney Drug suspect
Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery
DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Delta wave appears to be receding in Vermont
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

coats
New UVM medical students poised to receive white coats
pavilion
Vt. lawmakers skirmish with Scott over ‘cancel Christmas’ barb
File photo
Vt. lawmakers skirmish with Scott over ‘cancel Christmas’ barb
services
Addiction services stretched thin as substance abuse soars in Burlington
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison