Vt. school kids tasked with naming VTrans plow fleet

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re not too far from seeing the snow fly and VTrans plows hitting the roads. And soon those big orange plow trucks will sport distinctive names of their own.

Elementary schools across the state are being invited this month to submit names for the 250 snowplows in the state. The agency is hoping to match every participating school with a plow.

VTrans’ Todd Law says they got a lot of inquiries from the public last winter about whether they’d consider naming their plows. and now, local kids will have the chance to do just that. The idea comes from Scotland, where the concept went viral last year after the public named their plows.

Schools have until October 22nd to submit their names -- one per school. Every name will be accepted, as long as it’s appropriate.

Elissa Borden spoke with VTrans’ Todd Law about the “Name A Plow” program.

