Winooski incident prompts calls for stronger enforcement against racist acts in school sports

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On September 28, hundreds of community members came out to support for the Winooski High School boys’ soccer team following alleged racial taunts during a recent away game against Enosburg Falls High School.

During that heated match, several Black Winooski players said spectators and three members of the opposing team shouted racist slurs, including “the N-word,” “monkeys” and “terrorists,” according to the Winooski principal.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote a followup on the incident in this week’s issue.

