BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After what feels like forever, we finally got back some sunshine on Wednesday, with more on the way through the end of the week. Clear skies will continue through Thursday morning, with areas of patchy fog developing. Temperatures will be chilly as well, falling into the 40s and low 50s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday, as temperatures warm up again. Highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see more of the same for Friday. Highs in most spots for the end of the work week will be in the low 70s. Fall foliage will be peak to near peak in a lot of of spots to end of the week, which will pair well with the outstanding weather.

We’ll be watching a weak weather system for the weekend. Clouds will return to the region with some scattered sunshine on Saturday with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 60s. Our best chance for any rainfall will likely be on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Any showers will be on the light side with highs remaining in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly sunny and dry skies will be back for most of next week. Plan on partly sunny skies from Monday into Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

