BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After that stretch of cloudy, wet, gloomy weather, we are in for a delightful change in the weather pattern.

Those familiar clouds, and some fog, will still be around this morning, but as high pressure moves in from the west, skies will become more and more sunny. That will warm us up to near 70 degrees here in Burlington - well above the normal high of 63°.

It will be mainly clear and seasonably cool overnight. Then, after some patchy fog early in the day, Thursday will again feature lots of sunshine, with just a few clouds mixing in.

Sunshine will abound on Friday with continued warm air.

As we get into the weekend, a weak, “back-door” cold front will move in from the west and stall out in the Champlain Valley. This will bring in some extra clouds during the day, and possibly even a bit of drizzle, especially the farther east you are.

Another system to our west will be tracking to our north on Sunday, but we may get clilpped with a few showers as that system moves by.

We’ll get back to sunshine and warmer temperatures again as we get into the start of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice weather and beautiful foliage! -Gary

