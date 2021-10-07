Advertisement

4 northeastern states team up to share gun crime information

File photo
File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The governors of four northeastern states are agreeing to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes.

Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania signed a 10-page agreement Thursday to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement. The agreement includes provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused. The four Democratic governors say the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.

The states plan to share details they get from federal government reports that show who first bought and sold guns recovered during criminal investigations. 

Related Stories:

Prosecutor: Addiction fuels guns-for-drugs pipeline into Vermont

5 Vermonters charged with buying guns taken to Boston

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection with armed pharmacy robbery
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

Britany Barron-File photo (Source: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
NH woman sentenced to prison in decapitation case
Richard Bruso
Super Senior: Richard Bruso
Surveillance photo of suspects.
Vt. motorcyclists arrested for assaulting NY trooper, high-speed chase
Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and...
Deadline approaching for Vermonters to apply for utility bill assistance