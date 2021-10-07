Burlington volleyball team leaves game with South Burlington after racial slur

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District has confirmed knowledge of a racial comment directed toward their girls varsity volleyball team Wednesday. This comes on the heels of accusations of racial comments during a boys soccer game in Winooski two weeks ago.

This latest racial comment reportedly came from the South Burlington stands and was directed at the Burlington varsity girls volleyball team.

The comment was reported to the official, and the Burlington coach then pulled her team off the court.

We are hearing that both school districts and athletic directors are working together to investigate the incident and repair any harm, and also to determine the outcome of the game which was abruptly halted.

We wondered if the Vermont Principals’ Association, which oversees high school sports, was investigating. But the VPA had not been made aware of the incident.

At the governor’s press weekly news briefing this week, Vermont Education Secretary Dan French was asked if it would be better if a state agency assumed oversight of high school athletics.

“If there’s a persistent pattern of these types of behavior, we have to err on the side of taking steps to make our systems more responsive,” French said.

The VPA recently created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. The co-chairs of this committee are actually the South Burlington and Burlington athletic directors.

