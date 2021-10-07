Canada issues vaccine mandate for air travel, federal workers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - To travel in Canada by air or rail, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If you haven’t gotten your shots yet but want to travel this winter, let’s be clear, there will only be a few extremely narrow exceptions, like a valid medical condition. For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple to travel, you’ve got to be vaccinated,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

That’s for anyone 12 and older and takes effect by the end of the month, but there’s a grace period to become fully vaccinated.

Federal contractors have to also be fully vaccinated to get into government buildings by October 29. Workers who refuse to roll up their sleeves will not be allowed to go to their jobs, not even remotely and will be denied their pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 88% of Canadians eligible for the vaccine have had at least a single shot.

