Advertisement

Canada issues vaccine mandate for air travel, federal workers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - To travel in Canada by air or rail, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If you haven’t gotten your shots yet but want to travel this winter, let’s be clear, there will only be a few extremely narrow exceptions, like a valid medical condition.  For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple to travel, you’ve got to be vaccinated,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

That’s for anyone 12 and older and takes effect by the end of the month, but there’s a grace period to become fully vaccinated.

Federal contractors have to also be fully vaccinated to get into government buildings by October 29. Workers who refuse to roll up their sleeves will not be allowed to go to their jobs, not even remotely and will be denied their pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 88% of Canadians eligible for the vaccine have had at least a single shot.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington
Some Essex Junction village members want the conversation about racial equity to continue. This...
Essex Junction residents rally for school racial equity
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection to armed pharmacy robbery
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Tyshane Smith
Teen accused in University Mall shooting to be tried as an adult
The teenager accused of firing in the South Burlington mall will be charged as an adult in...
Teen accused of U-Mall shooting to be charged as an adult
To travel in Canada by air or rail, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Canada issues vaccine mandate for travel, federal workers
Spaulding High School
Incident at Spaulding causes athletic teams to go into lockdown