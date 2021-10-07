Chickens turn compost back into food

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For more than a year, Vermont state law has required people to compost their food scraps and there’s a growing number of ways to do it.

One operation out of Montpelier takes that to another level.

“We realized we could feed chickens without the use of purchased grain,” said Sid Hammer, the General Manager at Vermont Compost Company.

For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system - a system of offering compost to chickens and getting eggs.

“We can increase the quality of that compost that is destined for potting soils for organic production,” said Hammer.

A flock of about 800 birds get about five tons of a food scrap and organic material blend that they collect from restaurants and businesses and homes every week.

The chickens forage through it and then lay about 150 dozen eggs a week. Eggs they can sell back to the community.

Kyle Lanzit manages the logistics of the food collection. He says at the end of the day, he is glad the company is turning the scraps they collect, back into something for the community.

“To do something, many things that are good with this food, repurpose it in such a way that it can be reintroduced into the community as an egg, as a fertilizer. So what we are doing is in a closed loop, in a local area, Washington County, Orange County and Chittenden County -- repurpose all that material and turn it into useful products,” said Lanzit.

The compost, on the other hand, continues on its normal path.

“The feed then goes to it’s normal composting system, after the chickens have had access to it,” said Hammer.

Hammer says he thinks there are roughly a dozen composting facilities with chickens foraging. The state says it works because there are few things chickens can’t eat.

“Right now, anybody at home can offer anything to any of their birds, so your table scraps can be given to your chickens,” said Cary Giguere with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

Giguere says it’s a matter of making it safe for chickens by keeping things like plastics out.

The Agency of Agriculture is working on a set of guidance to offer to commercial composters that use chickens.

“We have to be very diligent about what material does make it to a farm,” said Giguere.

Hammer says they are careful about what gets to their chickens anyway, they watch their food scraps closely to make sure inedible things aren’t there.

They say for them, it’s about creating a wholistic system.

“We are trying to keep it as closed loop as possible and as close to the community as possible, so there’s an elegance to that system,” said Hammer.

Vermont Compost says this is all a scaled system, so they hope to be able to continue to grow as needs in the community adjust.

If you do plan on trying food scraps with backyard chickens, they recommend doing a little bit of research first to keep the birds safe. High concentrations of things like raw potatoes or greasy foods can hurt the birds.

