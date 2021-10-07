Deadline approaching for Vermonters to apply for utility bill assistance

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and need help paying off their utility bills, but the deadline is approaching.

You have until Oct. 24 to apply for COVID-19 utility bill assistance.

The money is to pay past-due utility bills. It’s from the CARES Act and the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

That funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis and could run out before the deadline.

Renters, homeowners and businesses can apply. Click here for the Vermont Department of Public Service website for all the details and to apply. You can also call 1-833-295-8988.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.