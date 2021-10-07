Advertisement

Deadline approaching for Vermonters to apply for utility bill assistance

Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and...
Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and need help paying off their utility bills, but the deadline is approaching. - File photo(Ethan Stein)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is still available for Vermonters who suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic and need help paying off their utility bills, but the deadline is approaching.

You have until Oct. 24 to apply for COVID-19 utility bill assistance.

The money is to pay past-due utility bills. It’s from the CARES Act and the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

That funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis and could run out before the deadline.

Renters, homeowners and businesses can apply. Click here for the Vermont Department of Public Service website for all the details and to apply. You can also call 1-833-295-8988.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection with armed pharmacy robbery
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

Surveillance photo of suspects.
Vt. motorcyclists arrested for assaulting NY trooper, high-speed chase
File image
Woman sentenced to prison in NH decapitation case
Fiel photo
Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year
For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system of offering...
Chickens turn compost back into food