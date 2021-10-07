Advertisement

George Floyd’s brother to speak in Burlington

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - George Floyd’s brother will be speaking in Burlington later this month.

Philonise Floyd will be talking about the impact of his brother’s death on race relations.

The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center says he will be part of the diversity speaker series at the Flynn on October 29.

He will be joined by a community panel along with middle and high school students asking questions.

Click here for more information on ticketing.

