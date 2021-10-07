George Floyd’s brother to speak in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - George Floyd’s brother will be speaking in Burlington later this month.

Philonise Floyd will be talking about the impact of his brother’s death on race relations.

The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center says he will be part of the diversity speaker series at the Flynn on October 29.

He will be joined by a community panel along with middle and high school students asking questions.

