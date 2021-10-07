Advertisement

Hochul signs bills aimed at fighting the opioid crisis

Oct. 7, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a package of bills to fight the opioid crisis.

The bills are aimed at reducing drug-related overdoses deaths across the state.

They expand medication-assisted treatment across the state and at local facilities, decriminalize the possession and sale of hypodermic needles and syringes, and encourage those suffering from addiction to seek help.

The governor says signing this bill is personal to her.

“It was about six years ago when we lost my beloved nephew to addiction, and he started out like many other families experience. He didn’t set out to be a teenage addict. That was not his goal in life,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The bills also expand the number of crimes committed by individuals with a substance use disorder that are eligible for diversion.

