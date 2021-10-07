Advertisement

Incident at Spaulding causes athletic teams to go into lockdown

Spaulding High School
Spaulding High School(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spaulding High School leaders are explaining what happened that had athletic teams secured inside the building.

According to a Facebook post from the high school, a man came onto campus Wednesday around 3 p.m., threatening harm to themselves and potentially others.

School leaders say they followed ‘ALICE’ procedures and told students over the intercom and dismissed as usual. But the athletic teams who were staying at the school were secured until Barre Police gave the all-clear.

All after-school activities then resumed as normal.

Dear SHS Community, I am informing you of a situation that occurred on the SHS campus this afternoon. At approximately...

Posted by Spaulding High School on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

