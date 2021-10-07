Incident at Spaulding causes athletic teams to go into lockdown

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spaulding High School leaders are explaining what happened that had athletic teams secured inside the building.

According to a Facebook post from the high school, a man came onto campus Wednesday around 3 p.m., threatening harm to themselves and potentially others.

School leaders say they followed ‘ALICE’ procedures and told students over the intercom and dismissed as usual. But the athletic teams who were staying at the school were secured until Barre Police gave the all-clear.

All after-school activities then resumed as normal.

