Librarian to fill in after Essex principal abruptly resigns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESESX, Vt. (WCAX) - Sara Jablonski is the new interim principal at Founders Memorial School in Essex Town after a resignation early in the school year.

She’s now on the job and will fill that role until the end of this school year.

The superintendent says the previous principal, Matt Meluagh, left at the start of the year after he realized the position wasn’t a good fit for him.

Jablonski has been the librarian at the school for 14 years.

The search for a permanent principal starts in December.

