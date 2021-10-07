New details on North Country murder investigation

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are learning new details about a North Country murder case.

When we first reported on the death of Crisie Luebbers, 46, in a Schuyler Falls home, authorities released little information about their investigation. We knew only Craig Foster, 37, and Nicole Cayea, 42, were arrested.

Now, new court paperwork shows police have implicated two others for the crime, Ian Noone and Nicole Harrigan.

The four face a slew of charges, including conspiracy, murder and kidnapping.

Our Kelly O’Brien has been going through the paperwork and has more.

Court documents say Craig Foster, Nicole Cayea and Nicole Harrigan were at the 98 Blake Road home in Schuyler Falls on July 1 with a plan to kidnap and murder Crisie Luebbers. They believed she was an informant for law enforcement who led to Foster’s June 30 arrest for drug trafficking.

What authorities allege happened that day is laid out in a grand jury indictment. It includes specific details of the crime but does not say how prosecutors got this information.

According to the indictment, the defendants confronted Luebbers asking to see her cellphone and questioning why she had deleted messages.

Luebbers tried to leave but was physically forced back into the home by Cayea. That’s when, authorities say, Luebbers was repeatedly physically assaulted by Cayea and Harrigan.

The court documents go on to describe how Foster and Cayea restrained Luebbers with duct tape, binding her arms and legs and covering her mouth.

The fatal blows occurred when Foster struck Luebbers in the head repeatedly with a toolbox, breaking Luebbers’ neck.

Cayea was also charged with possession of a criminal weapon relating to a broken aquarium piece.

Prosecutors say Foster wrapped Luebbers body in a tarp and placed it in back of the home.

Ian Noone is listed on this same day, July 1st, for tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution relating to Foster’s and Cayea’s roles in the murder and concealing, altering or destroying any evidence related to the crimes.

Cayea and Foster are also charged with stealing a 2005 Ford Escape from a Lisa Charland, who police say was an acquaintance of Luebbers.

Nicole Harrigan and Ian Noone are also listed under the criminal possession of stolen property charges related to the car.

Cayea and Foster were arrested on July 6. Police say they had large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl on them with intent to sell.

Cayea is due back in court Friday morning.

