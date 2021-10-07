New documentary recounts deadly 1981 Star Hotel fire in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 40 years ago, a fire at the Star Hotel in Bellows Falls claimed the lives of two young firefighters. Now, there’s a new documentary out during Fire Prevention Week helping to raise money for a park dedicated to them.

The evening of Dec. 29, 1981, firefighters were called to a blaze at the hotel.

“They were doing rescue work operations. When they arrived on the scene there was a notification that people were inside and they were trapped. And they went in to rescue, to save a life,” former Bellows Falls fire chief John Wood said.

It was a perfect storm: a brand-new fire chief who hadn’t gotten to the scene yet, freezing temperatures, an old building, lots of smoke and chaotic communication.

Believing more people were inside, Bellows Falls Firefighters Terry Brown and Dana Fuller went into the flames to get them out.

It turned out there was no one in the area they were in. But both young men died in the line of duty that night.

Their deaths left the Bellows Falls community grappling with the loss.

Firefighters and other first responders marched through town at their funeral procession four days later. The local church was packed. Hundreds of people attended.

Their tragic deaths galvanized the state to take action. In the years that followed, fire safety protocols and training were changed, and the state allowed local municipalities to crack down on fire code violations like the ones in the hotel that night.

“There wasn’t supposed to be anyone in the building. The building was supposed to have been condemned by the state a year, two years earlier,” former Bellows Falls firefighter David DeCamp says in the trailer for a new documentary on what happened.

The 90-minute “Called to Duty” was made about that night to honor their memories. In it, firefighters talk about what happened.

“Well, it was quite a night. That’s for sure. It’s a night that you know, you kind of bury it, and then it comes back,” former Bellows Falls firefighter Brent Liasi said.

I talked with the producers about what it was like to hear those stories decades later.

“It was very moving. It was very emotional,” filmmaker Marty Gallagher said. “These guys, a lot of them hadn’t spoken about this event in 40 years. The era that this happened in in 1981 wasn’t an era where there was a lot of debriefing after events like this, so they just hadn’t talked about it.”

The documentary started as a fundraiser to bring in money for a new community park dedicated to Brown and Fuller.

Current Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis says this labor of love is being done through donations.

“The idea was kind of to do something more appropriate on a bigger scale and something that could be used as a town green as well,” McGinnis said. “The support’s been incredible.”

You can see “Called to Duty” at a showing on Oct. 7 at 7:15 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Opera House, or on Oct. 8 at a virtual streaming event on Facebook.

The dedication for the Brown-Fuller Memorial Park is Sun., Oct. 10. The lineup will take place at the Bellow’s Falls Fire Station at noon. The parade begins at 1 p.m. There will be a community barbecue after the dedication. If you want to send apparatus or marching units, you should sign those up by Oct. 8. Call 802-463-4343.

Click here for the GoFundMe page for the Brown-Fuller Memorial Park.

