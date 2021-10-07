North Troy family’s perfect pumpkins, hay figurines draw visitors from afar

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - With perfect fall colors and pumpkins galore, we’d be lying if we said it’s not an ideal time to get out and enjoy some autumn fun. And there’s plenty of it to be had at the North Troy Pumpkin Patch.

“People like it here because they can take family pictures, their kids can play as long as they want. It’s a family thing, it’s not just a store where they can go in and pick out a pumpkin,” said Chantel Gonyer of the North Troy Pumpkin Patch.

In scenic North Troy, pumpkins spill out across the Gonyers’ front yard. They’re grown just down the road on their family farm.

The North Troy Pumpkin Patch (WCAX)

“You have to love it to be able to do it, so we start in May. At the end of the year, they turn color different times of the year, depends on the year. Then we go out as a crew and we pick everything,” Gonyer explained.

It’s the sixth year they’ve let the public come to pick out their pumpkins, and just three weeks into the season, they say it has been successful.

“Probably the best it ever has been,” Gonyer said. “I think the lion has brought in a lot of people.”

Their eye-catching hay figurines are another draw. This year, the “mane” attraction is a lion.

“My husband actually welded, he framed the nose with a plasma cutter and a welder, and then we put chicken wire on it, and then me and my sister-in-law started on the very bottom, little pieces of hay, and we layered it all the way up to the top. It was rewarding when we saw it, we didn’t want to go to bed at night until we actually saw... We wanted to keep continuing until it was actually done,” Gonyer said.

Fifty hours of labor and four people later, the lion has taken over social media. Gonyer says Wednesday they had people visit from as far away as California.

“Cape Cod, Montana, we had people from Montana. So, just they’re coming from everywhere. Especially the locals, they love this place. So, and that’s what it’s about to us,” she said.

With colors at their peak, this weekend may be the perfect time to head north, grab a pumpkin and snap some pictures.

You can find the North Troy Pumpkin Patch on Route 105E in North Troy.

The North Troy Pumpkin Patch (WCAX)

