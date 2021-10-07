Advertisement

Plattsburgh mayor to declare Indigenous People’s Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s mayor is getting rid of Columbus Day and adding Indigenous People’s Day.

The proclamation is expected at a Common Council Meeting Thursday night.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says there is an increasing need for America to “acknowledge and correct the years of genocide and displacement of our native people is of growing importance for me, my generation, and for generations that follow.”

He says his hope is that by honoring Indigenous People’s Day is the first step towards “acknowledging the indigenous people who created, grew, and thrived on this land well before any of us arrived.”

