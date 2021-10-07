Random act of violence sends woman to the hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man who they say randomly attacked a woman, seriously injuring her and sending her to the hospital, Wednesday.

*A warning the video may be distrubing.*

Burlington Police say without hesitation a man walks up to a woman, at 100 Cherry Street, and hits her in the face and head with a cleated aluminum snowshoe multiple times.

Suspect in Burlington Assault (wcax)

The man is described as a black man, between the ages of 25-35, a medium build and a large beard. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark blue basketball shorts with a black stripe and barefoot.

Police say the attack was random and unprovoked and have had only one call regarding this type of incident. They say there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

