Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Police said remains of a 50-year old woman, Tonia Bushway, were found just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Weathersfield Police, along with Vermont State Police and a K9 unit searched Bushway’s property. They say the remains were on land adjacent to hers.

Bushway had been missing since early July, although no one really knows what exact day she disappeared. Her daughter tells us there were several people living in her house at the time and they all had conflicting stories.

Weathersfield police said they contacted state police for guidance in early August, then contacted them again last Thursday, asking for a K9 team.

Bushway’s remains will go to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause of death.

Vermont State Police tell us it’s too early in the investigation to tell if it’s suspicious.

