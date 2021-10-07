Advertisement

Spirit Airlines flights start from New Hampshire to Florida

Spirit Airlines, the first new airline at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in 17 years,...
Spirit Airlines, the first new airline at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in 17 years, has started nonstop flights to Florida, and it announced a new route to South Carolina. (Source: Spirit Airlines)((Source: Spirit Airlines))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Spirit Airlines, the first new airline at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in 17 years, has started nonstop flights to Florida, and it announced a new route to South Carolina.

Spirit’s nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport started on Thursday.

Its nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and Tampa International Airport will start on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, respectively.

The airline also announced the addition of a seasonal, nonstop route to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, starting April 20, 2022.

