Teen accused in University Mall shooting to be tried as an adult
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The teenager accused of firing in the South Burlington mall will be charged as an adult in criminal court.
Prosecutors say Tyshane Smith shot a handgun multiple times inside the mall in February.
It closed down the mall for several hours and sent one bystander to the hospital.
Smith was 18-years-old at the time and was found and arrested in Florida.
The case was sent down to family court and out of the public’s eye, but a judge ruled that the case goes back to criminal court.
Smith is set to appear again later this month.
Related stories:
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Police identify suspect in South Burlington mall shooting
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.