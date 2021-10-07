Advertisement

Teen accused in University Mall shooting to be tried as an adult

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The teenager accused of firing in the South Burlington mall will be charged as an adult in criminal court.

Prosecutors say Tyshane Smith shot a handgun multiple times inside the mall in February.

It closed down the mall for several hours and sent one bystander to the hospital.

Smith was 18-years-old at the time and was found and arrested in Florida.

The case was sent down to family court and out of the public’s eye, but a judge ruled that the case goes back to criminal court.

Smith is set to appear again later this month.

