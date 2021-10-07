Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection with armed pharmacy robbery
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Surveillance photo of suspects.
Vt. motorcyclists arrested for assaulting NY trooper, high-speed chase
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results