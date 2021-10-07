Advertisement

Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year

Fiel photo
Fiel photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Vermont program started during the pandemic that distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need and directs revenues to local restaurants has been extended for the rest of the year.

Vermont Everyone Eats operates statewide, with the goal of addressing people’s food needs and supporting local eateries and farms. Restaurants are expected to get many ingredients, such as produce, locally.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering the meals $10 at a time, NECN reported.

“Hunger is an emergency and a crisis every single day someone is experiencing it,” Jean Hamilton, the program’s statewide coordinator, told the news outlet.

She expects recipients’ food needs to increase as their home heating bills start coming in and said restaurants have also been challenged.

“A lot of restaurants had a very challenging summer and made significantly less money than they needed to to survive this winter,” Hamilton said. “So we’re really happy to be able to support both the restaurants and the folks that are seeking support from the meals. And then, of course, also the local farms that are helping make those meals local and farm-fresh.”

Related Stories:

1M restaurant meals provided in Vermont pandemic program

Brandon area food distribution events continue

‘Everyone Eats’ expands into New Hampshire

Organizers of emergency food program hope to keep operating till summer

Vermont food assistance program relaunches temporarily

Everyone Eats program funding running dry

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Craig Yandow
Notorious sex offender set to be released from Vermont prison
Kinney Drug suspect
Man arrested in connection with armed pharmacy robbery
Tonia Bushway
Remains of missing Weathersfield woman found
Suspect in Burlington Assault
Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

Latest News

For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system of offering...
Chickens turn compost back into food
For about 20 years, Vermont Compost Company has been working on perfecting a system -- a system...
Compost company turns food back into food
Sara Jablonski is the new interim principal at Founders Memorial School in Essex Town after a...
Librarian to fill in after Essex principal abruptly resigns
Sara Jablonski is the new interim principal at Founders Memorial School in Essex Town after a...
Librarian to fill in after Essex principal abruptly resigns