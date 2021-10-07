Vermont Everyone Eats program extended to end of year

A Vermont program started during the pandemic that distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need and directs revenues to local restaurants has been extended for the rest of the year.

Vermont Everyone Eats operates statewide, with the goal of addressing people’s food needs and supporting local eateries and farms. Restaurants are expected to get many ingredients, such as produce, locally.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering the meals $10 at a time, NECN reported.

“Hunger is an emergency and a crisis every single day someone is experiencing it,” Jean Hamilton, the program’s statewide coordinator, told the news outlet.

She expects recipients’ food needs to increase as their home heating bills start coming in and said restaurants have also been challenged.

“A lot of restaurants had a very challenging summer and made significantly less money than they needed to to survive this winter,” Hamilton said. “So we’re really happy to be able to support both the restaurants and the folks that are seeking support from the meals. And then, of course, also the local farms that are helping make those meals local and farm-fresh.”

Related Stories:

1M restaurant meals provided in Vermont pandemic program

Brandon area food distribution events continue

‘Everyone Eats’ expands into New Hampshire

Organizers of emergency food program hope to keep operating till summer

Vermont food assistance program relaunches temporarily

Everyone Eats program funding running dry

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)