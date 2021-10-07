Advertisement

Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

A Colchester man is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman he knows.
By WCAX News Team
Oct. 7, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman he knows.

Michael Peet is charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

In order to protect the victim’s identity, we are not revealing their relationship or how police became aware of the rape.

Peet was released on conditions.

