Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman he knows.

Michael Peet is charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

In order to protect the victim’s identity, we are not revealing their relationship or how police became aware of the rape.

Peet was released on conditions.

