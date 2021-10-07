Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are still searching for the suspect in a violent, vicious and random attack in downtown Burlington.

It happened Wednesday morning on Cherry Street when police got reports of a man attacking a woman with a cleated aluminum snowshoe.

She was sent to the hospital and told me she won’t rest until her attacker is caught.

“I’m afraid for my life and nobody should have to go through this,” Stacy Scribner said.

Police say the vicious attack, caught by a surveillance camera, was random and unprovoked.

They say Scribner was struck multiple times in the face and head and sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We are still searching for the suspect. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual who committed this senseless and horrific act of violence,” Burlington Deputy Police Chief Matthew Sullivan said.

Scribner tells me she was having coffee Wednesday morning on Cherry Street near the bus stop and the Vermont Health Department when she was attacked.

“I’m not going to sleep until the person is brought to justice,” Scribner said.

Police don’t know who the suspect is and he’s still on the run.

He is described as a Black man, 25-35. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark blue shorts with a black stripe and was barefoot.

Sullivan says a random attack like this is rare in the Queen City.

“It’s difficult to proactively prevent something like this. It’s unfortunate that something like this happened right in the heart of downtown. We have incidents that happen-- I don’t know that I can recall anything similar to this exactly, and again, this is an unfortunate incident,” Sullivan said.

Scribner says she is scared it could happen again.

“I’m going to keep watching behind me, forward and each side of me to make sure that nobody don’t hurt me ever again,” Scribner said.

She is nursing a broken nose and multiple stitches while her attacker remains on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at 802-658-2704.

