Vt. motorcyclists arrested for assaulting NY trooper, high-speed chase

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men face charges stemming from a high-speed motorcycle chase with New York State troopers last month.

It happened the morning of September 23 in the town of Plattsburgh. Authorities say troopers tried to stop Sebastian Adams, 23, of Isle La Motte, and Jamie Labonte of Milton, 31, on Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway after multiple traffic violations. Instead of stopping, police say Labonte drove his bike at the trooper’s cruiser, hitting the driver’s side door and injuring the trooper.

Police picked up the chase on Route 9 in Champlain, which they say hit speeds of upwards of 100 mph. Troopers called off the pursuit after hitting Rouses Point and the Vermont border.

Both men were arrested Thursday and now face charges including unlawfully fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment. Labonte was also charged with assault.

